Amazon Now hits $1 bn annualised gross sales as quick-commerce battle grows

Amazon said its ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now has reached $1 billion in annualised gross sales in India over the past three-month period. The firm said Amazon Now orders have doubled every quarter since launch, making it the fastest-growing e-commerce business in Amazon India's history. The development comes ahead of the festive season, as the company faces intensifying competition from quick-commerce rivals including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes.

The company has expanded Amazon Now to four times as many cities in less than 10 weeks, taking delivery-in-minutes to over 60 Indian cities and towns ahead of the festive season. Apart from the metros, this service is available to customers in towns such as Padubidri, Tirupati, Guntur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Vellore, Dharwad, Warangal and Berhampur, among others. These orders are delivered within minutes through a network of over 750 micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres.

“In a short period of time, Amazon Now has crossed $1 billion in annualised gross sales in India, making it the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India’s history. We are humbled by the customer response, with orders doubling every quarter,” said Samir Kumar, country manager, Amazon India. “We are on track to expand to 100 cities by Diwali, taking delivery-in-minutes from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in the north to Vembayam and Alamcode in the south. Customers across the country can look forward to the widest selection delivered at the fastest speeds this festive season,” said Kumar. People familiar with the development said Amazon Now’s average order value is around ₹540, with the company handling about 700,000 orders a day. They said Amazon Now has a 10 per cent market share by orders and 14 per cent by value.

In June 2026, Amazon had announced plans to build India’s largest ‘delivery-in-minutes’ network by scaling Amazon Now to customers in over 300 cities across the country. The firm said it continues to scale up its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer the largest selection of products by sellers to customers across the country. These include tens of thousands of products delivered in minutes or a few hours, a wider selection of over one million within the same day, over four million the next day and millions more with unlimited, free Prime Delivery. Sellers on Amazon Now offer an expansive selection of daily essentials ranging from groceries, including fruits and vegetables, frozen food and personal care. They also include fashion and beauty products, small appliances, and home and kitchen products, which are delivered within minutes.

The new developments at Amazon Now highlight the intensifying battle for scale in the country’s rapidly expanding instant-delivery market. Flipkart Minutes, the quick-commerce arm of e-commerce giant Flipkart, has quadrupled its business over the past year as it marks two years since its launch in August 2024. The service now operates nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 150 cities. According to a recent CLSA report, Blinkit accounted for close to 30 per cent of dark stores across the country’s top 10 cities and more than 34 per cent nationally and had the leading store count in six of them, with Zepto leading in three of the remaining four. Blinkit’s presence in more than 180 cities, CLSA said, positioned it to capture an outsized share as adoption spreads beyond India’s largest metros.