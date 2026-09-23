Home / Companies / News / Amazon Pay India FY26 net loss widens to ₹1,148.5 crore, revenue up 18%

Amazon Pay India FY26 net loss widens to ₹1,148.5 crore, revenue up 18%

Digital payments firm Amazon Pay India Pvt Ltd has reported a widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 1,148.5 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026

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Amazon Pay India's net loss widens to ₹1,148.5 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:40 PM IST
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Digital payments firm Amazon Pay India Private Limited has reported a widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 1,148.5 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to documents accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 865.7 crore in the previous financial year (FY25).

Revenue from operations grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 2,484.4 crore during the fiscal under review, up from Rs 2,096.6 crore in FY25.

Total revenue, which includes other income of Rs 108.2 crore, increased 18.11 per cent to Rs 2,592.6 crore in FY26.

The company's total expenses surged by 22.22 per cent to Rs 3,741.1 crore in FY26 compared to Rs 3,060.8 crore in FY25.

The increase in expenditure was primarily led by an escalation in 'other costs', which rose to Rs 3,486.9 crore from Rs 2,835.3 crore in the year-ago period. Employee costs climbed to Rs 224.9 crore from Rs 213.4 crore in FY25.

Incorporated in 2011, Amazon Pay India is a subsidiary of US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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