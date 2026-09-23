Amazon Pay India FY26 net loss widens to ₹1,148.5 crore, revenue up 18%

Digital payments firm Amazon Pay India Private Limited has reported a widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 1,148.5 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to documents accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 865.7 crore in the previous financial year (FY25).

Revenue from operations grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 2,484.4 crore during the fiscal under review, up from Rs 2,096.6 crore in FY25.

Total revenue, which includes other income of Rs 108.2 crore, increased 18.11 per cent to Rs 2,592.6 crore in FY26.

The company's total expenses surged by 22.22 per cent to Rs 3,741.1 crore in FY26 compared to Rs 3,060.8 crore in FY25.