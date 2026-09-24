Amazon reaches out to former workers for AI, cloud jobs after mass layoffs

In another instance, an AWS Finance recruiter contacted a former employee and offered an expedited interview process that could potentially lead to a job offer.

“A lot has changed since you were here, and there's some really compelling work happening across AI/ML right now,” one email accessed by Business Insider read.

The outreach comes after Amazon has eliminated more than 30,000 positions through multiple rounds of job cuts. The company has simultaneously continued to recruit for AI-related roles as it expands its focus on the technology.

Amazon told Business Insider that rehiring former employees is a longstanding companywide practice. Company spokeswoman Haley Silva said former employees, including those who had been laid off, could be considered for open positions based on current hiring needs. She said the outreach was not specifically aimed at people who had left because of Amazon's return-to-office policy.