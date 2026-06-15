Amazon rolls out AI tools for India's small sellers ahead of Prime Day

India is among the first markets where the AI initiative has been deployed. Kamra said capabilities vary by country because models must be trained accordingly. In India specifically, factors including local languages; regional events such as Navratri and Pongal; the goods and services tax framework; and payment preferences such as the Unified Payments Interface all require local adaptation.

The company has also crossed $20 billion in cumulative exports from India and is targeting $80 billion by 2030. For Indian exporters, Kamra said AI is accelerating the process across the entire journey. Through Seller Assistant, merchants can identify which products are likely to succeed in specific overseas markets. For country-specific requirements — such as environmental compliance and value-added tax regulations in European markets — the system can analyse a seller’s catalogue, retrieve relevant information, and complete forms in an agentic manner, while keeping the seller as the final approver.