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Amazon's festive sales jump despite conscious spending sentiment

Amazon says festive shopping volumes rose over 50 per cent, driven by premium products and easy credit, even as a survey projected a 6 per cent fall in urban festive budgets

Aman Deep Lohan, Amazon India's director for home, kitchen and outdoors
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Aman Deep Lohan, Amazon India’s director for home, kitchen and outdoors
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
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Indian shoppers bought more on Amazon this festive season and traded up to premium phones and large televisions, even as costlier memory chips and a weaker rupee made phones and appliances more expensive.
 
Shopping volumes at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) rose more than 50 per cent from a year earlier, said Aman Deep Lohan, Amazon India’s director for home, kitchen and outdoors. Some 70 per cent of customer visits came from beyond the metros, he said.
 
Easy credit helped. Spending through EMIs rose 40 per cent, Amazon said. The surge runs counter to a LocalCircles survey that projected urban festive budgets would fall about 6 per cent.
 
“It’s a very broad-based demand that we are seeing,” Lohan told Business Standard.
 
The Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF), which opened to all customers at midnight on October 8, continues through Bhai Dooj on November 11.
 
The growth comes as phones and appliances have become costlier this year because of memory-chip prices and a weaker rupee. A recent LocalCircles survey, based on over 67,000 responses from urban consumers, projected that urban festive spending would fall about 6 per cent this year. Of the households planning festive purchases, 83 per cent expected to use savings to fund at least part of them.
 
But Lohan said brand partners across categories had planned their inventory and products well in advance for the AGIF.
 
EMI spending grew 40 per cent year-on-year, Amazon said. Nine in 10 rupees spent on EMIs went towards interest-free No-Cost EMI, helping customers upgrade without stretching their budgets.
 
“The instant bank discounts, no-cost EMIs and other affordability levers are seeing a huge spike in adoption,” said Lohan. “What this means is that customers are opting for these affordability levers to shop for the products that they have been waiting for.”
 
“I think a combination of all these factors is working for us in continuing to grow within these segments,” he said. “The premium selection within these segments is doing significantly better. That is the trend we are seeing.”
 
Amazon said the AGIF has delivered its highest-ever savings of over ₹2,800 crore.
 
Demand spanned categories, from premium technology to homegrown brands. Premium Android smartphones priced above ₹30,000 grew 50 per cent year-on-year, with tier 2 and 3 cities contributing more than half the segment’s growth. TVs of 55 inches and above accounted for 60 per cent of purchases, while Mini LED TV sales grew 33 times.
 
Customers from nearly 4,500 PIN codes shopped for two-wheelers, including premium models from Triumph and KTM. Fashion purchases by customers in tier 2 and 3 cities grew up to 23 per cent, and tier 3 customers bought more than 50 per cent more beauty products.
 
Rival Flipkart’s 13th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2026 concluded with strong growth in customer participation and festive shopping, the company said when contacted on Tuesday. TBBD opened on October 9 and ran for 11 days, with one in 15 of India’s online shoppers visiting Flipkart in the first hour. Orders, units and buyers each grew by approximately 20-22 per cent year-on-year. Nearly half of buyers were Gen Z, about 60 per cent came from tier 2-plus cities, and beauty, grooming and general merchandise buyers rose 40 per cent.
 
At Meesho, the festive season continues to highlight the growing depth of consumption across India, particularly in smaller cities and towns, the company said. Meesho recorded 33 per cent year-on-year net merchandise value (NMV) growth over the comparable 90-day period preceding Dussehra.
 
“We are also seeing consumers expand their purchases beyond everyday essentials, with increasing demand for beauty, personal care and other discretionary categories,” Meesho said in its Q2FY27 shareholder letter. Meesho Mall’s NMV grew 89 per cent year-on-year in tier 3-plus cities during Q2. “These trends reinforce the significant long-term opportunity for e-commerce as more consumers across Bharat come online and shop more frequently,” the company said.
 
For Amazon, its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, emerged as a powerful gateway for new customers during AGIF, driving 23 times more first-time shoppers to Amazon India year-on-year. Daily orders on Amazon Now grew 18 times year-on-year. Customers also chose higher-value products, with the average value of each product ordered increasing 30 per cent year-on-year. Amazon Now is now present in more than 120 cities, with over 800 micro-fulfilment centres.
 
“We also integrated Amazon Now, where we are delivering some of our best deals and products to customers at their doorsteps within minutes,” said Lohan.
 
   

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Topics :Amazon Indiafestive season saleAmazon PrimeAmazon Great India Sale

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

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