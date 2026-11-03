Amazon's festive sales jump despite conscious spending sentiment

Rival Flipkart’s 13th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2026 concluded with strong growth in customer participation and festive shopping, the company said when contacted on Tuesday. TBBD opened on October 9 and ran for 11 days, with one in 15 of India’s online shoppers visiting Flipkart in the first hour. Orders, units and buyers each grew by approximately 20-22 per cent year-on-year. Nearly half of buyers were Gen Z, about 60 per cent came from tier 2-plus cities, and beauty, grooming and general merchandise buyers rose 40 per cent.