E-commerce major Amazon on Wednesday said it has reached $27 billion in cumulative exports from India through its Amazon Global Selling programme, with the number of exporters on the platform rising 20 per cent in a year to 2.4 lakh.

The milestone marks progress towards Amazon's goal of enabling $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2030, the company said in a statement.

Launched in 2015, the programme has enabled the sale of more than one billion 'Made-in-India' products to customers across Amazon's global marketplaces.

Delhi, with over 36,000 exporters, tops the list of states and Union Territories on the programme, followed by Rajasthan (over 32,500), Uttar Pradesh (over 29,000), Gujarat (over 28,000) and Maharashtra (over 23,500), according to the company.