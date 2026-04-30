Amazon's 'Now' orders rising 25% month over month in India: CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon’s quick-commerce service Now is gaining traction in India, with orders rising about 25 per cent month on month, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on the company’s latest earnings call, as the e-commerce group accelerates its push into the country’s fast-growing rapid-delivery market.

“We continue to expand our ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, which offers delivery in 30 minutes or less on thousands of items. It started last year in India, where orders are increasing 25 per cent month on month, with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency once they start using it,” said Jassy in an earnings call for Amazon’s first quarter (Q1) 2026 results. “The service is now available to tens of millions of customers across nine countries, with more to come as well....Rufus, our agentic artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant, continues to resonate with customers.”

Amazon is expanding its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities across India, as it steps up investments in rapid-commerce logistics and fulfilment infrastructure. The company plans to scale the service through more than 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres, extending coverage beyond metros into smaller cities. Amazon Now, which offers delivery within minutes, will be rolled out in cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, among others, in addition to existing operations in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The service provides a curated assortment of daily essentials, including groceries, personal care items, beauty and fashion products, small appliances, baby products, pet supplies and healthcare supplements.