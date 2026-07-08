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Amazon Seller Services leases 417K sq ft warehouse in MMR's Bhiwandi

Amazon Seller Services has leased a 417K sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi for nine years at a monthly rent of ₹1.26 crore, with annual rent escalation of 5 per cent

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Amazon will pay around ₹168 crore over the lease term, including common area maintenance charges | (Photo: Reuters)
Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 4:40 PM IST
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Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has leased warehouse space spanning a chargeable area of 417,248 square feet in Bhiwandi, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), at a monthly rental of ₹1.26 crore, which translates to ₹30.34 per square foot per month.
 
According to lease documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the warehouse has been leased from Ecobox Industrials Asset V Private Limited.
 
Amazon Seller Services Private Limited is an entity associated with the US-based technology giant Amazon. Amazon Seller Services operates the company's e-commerce marketplace and provides services to third-party sellers.
 
Amazon has paid a security deposit of ₹3.79 crore for the transaction, which was registered on June 29, 2026. The company has leased the space for a tenure of nine years.
 
The lease term commenced on June 11, 2026. Rent payments will begin on October 11, 2026. The tenant will pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹2 per square foot per month.
 
The rent will escalate by 5 per cent every year. Amazon will pay around ₹168 crore over the lease term, including common area maintenance charges.
 
Email queries sent by Business Standard to Amazon did not elicit any response.
 
Bhiwandi is the warehousing and logistics hub of the MMR. Earlier, Mumbai recorded 5.5 million square feet of industrial and warehousing leasing in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1 CY26), according to Savills India, a real estate advisory firm.
 
Overall, India's industrial and logistics sector sustained its momentum in 2026, demonstrating resilience, with absorption reaching 34.8 million square feet in H1 CY26, reflecting a measured 2.4 per cent year-on-year growth driven by manufacturing and third-party logistics occupiers, along with sustained traction from the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD), and e-commerce segments.
 
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

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