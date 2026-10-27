Amazon plans 3,000 electric trucks with Tata Motors for India logistics

Amazon and Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a collaboration to deploy 3,000 electric trucks across Amazon’s transportation network in India, marking what the companies said would be the largest electric-truck deployment by an e-commerce company in the country.

The move marks Amazon’s most significant effort yet to extend fleet electrification beyond last-mile delivery.

The trucks will support the movement of customer shipments between facilities, across cities and along national freight corridors.

The first batch of Tata electric trucks was flagged off in Delhi by H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, on Tuesday.

Under the arrangement, Tata Motors will supply electric trucks for Amazon’s transportation requirements, while Amazon’s carrier partners will own and operate the vehicles.

The planned deployment of 3,000 electric trucks will substantially add to India’s electric truck fleet and is aimed at helping scale electric freight transportation across the country. The collaboration brings together Amazon’s logistics network and long-term freight demand with Tata Motors’ engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities. The companies said they aim to address key barriers to electric-truck adoption and demonstrate how zero-tailpipe-emission trucks can operate at scale. The initial rollout will begin in Delhi during the festive season, when freight volumes across e-commerce and retail supply chains typically peak. Amazon will deploy light- and medium-duty electric trucks from Tata Motors across its middle-mile transportation network.

In the next phase, deployment will expand to major national highways, with the ambition of electrifying the 2,800-km Delhi-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor along NH48. The corridor spans seven states and connects six of the country’s largest e-commerce regions. Dedicated charging infrastructure, including hubs being developed with charging infrastructure provider Yahhvi, will support the expansion. “India is accelerating towards electric mobility and the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047. The collaboration between Tata Motors and Amazon shows: sustained demand from a nationwide logistics network, met by electric trucks manufactured in India,” Kumaraswamy said. “Through schemes like PM E-DRIVE, PLI Auto and PLI ACC, the government will continue to support this transition, and I look forward to more such efforts in powering green logistics,” he added.

The rollout follows the introduction of Delhi’s 2026 EV Policy, under which the first 1,000 privately owned medium-duty electric trucks registered within three months of the policy’s launch will be allowed to enter the city at any time of day for 10 years, bypassing usual “No Entry” restrictions. The deployment also supports India’s broader push towards cleaner mobility and freight electrification, alongside initiatives such as the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and PARIVARTAN. “Working with Amazon India, we are going beyond vehicle deployment to provide charging infrastructure, servicing and operational support. This collaboration will demonstrate how electric trucks can be integrated into large-scale logistics operations, with the potential to help reduce transportation-related emissions,” said Rajesh Kaul, vice-president and business head – Trucks, Tata Motors Ltd.