Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $7 billion (about ₹65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, in addition to the $4 billion already contracted, as it unveiled four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts.

The company said the investment makes it one of India's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.

The four initiatives consist of a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka -- marking Amazon's largest contracted wind project in Asia to date -- alongside a 200 MW hybrid solar-and-wind facility in the same state, a 300 MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh, and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.