Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $7 billion (about ₹65,393 crore) in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, in addition to the $4 billion already contracted, as it unveiled four new wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts.
The company said the investment makes it one of India's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy.
The four initiatives consist of a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka -- marking Amazon's largest contracted wind project in Asia to date -- alongside a 200 MW hybrid solar-and-wind facility in the same state, a 300 MW solar installation in Madhya Pradesh, and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.
Secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs), the projects are part of the $4 billion in renewable energy projects already contracted by Amazon in India, the company said.
Once operational, Amazon's renewable energy portfolio in the country will have a combined capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW), enough to generate electricity equivalent to the annual needs of more than 3.5 million Indian households, it said.
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