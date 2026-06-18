Amazon turns to smaller cities to drive next phase of Prime growth

Facing intensifying competition from quick-commerce rivals such as Blinkit, Zepto and Flipkart Minutes, Amazon is betting on Prime members to fuel the growth of Amazon Now. Prime subscribers spend roughly five times more than non-Prime customers and visit Amazon three times more frequently after engaging with Amazon Now. The service is expanding rapidly, growing about 25 per cent month on month, and is slated to reach more than 100 cities by the end of 2026. Agarwal said Prime subscribers would remain central to the expansion of Amazon Now as the service scales to smaller cities.