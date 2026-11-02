Ambuja Cements to invest $1.5 bn to lift capacity to 155 MTPA by FY30

India's Ambuja Cements said on Monday it would ​invest ₹14,500 crore ($1.53 billion) ​to increase its cement capacity to ‌155 million metric tons per annum by fiscal 2030.

India's cement makers have been expanding capacity in recent years to meet expected growth in infrastructure and housing demand, with companies investing in new plants and grinding units to strengthen ‌their presence across key regional markets.

Ambuja, which currently has cement capacity of 113.5 million tons per annum (MTPA), said it expects capacity to reach 119 MTPA by March 2027.

The expansion ​includes new capacity across Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra ‌and Uttar Pradesh, and aims to strengthen the company's ​manufacturing footprint ‌across eastern, western and northern India.