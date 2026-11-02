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Ambuja Cements to invest $1.5 bn to lift capacity to 155 MTPA by FY30

The expansion ‌plan comes days after Ambuja reported a 34.7% fall in quarterly ‌net profit, ​hurt by ​higher fuel and freight costs

Ambuja Cements
Ambuja, which currently has cement capacity of 113.5 million tons per annum (MTPA), said it expects capacity to reach 119 MTPA by March 2027 | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 12:12 PM IST
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India's Ambuja Cements said on Monday it would ​invest ₹14,500 crore ($1.53 billion) ​to increase its cement capacity to ‌155 million metric tons per annum by fiscal 2030.

India's cement makers have been expanding capacity in recent years to meet expected growth in infrastructure and housing demand, with companies investing in new plants and grinding units to strengthen ‌their presence across key regional markets.

Ambuja, which currently has cement capacity of 113.5 million tons per annum (MTPA), said it expects capacity to reach 119 MTPA by March 2027.

The expansion ​includes new capacity across Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra ‌and Uttar Pradesh, and aims to strengthen the company's ​manufacturing footprint ‌across eastern, western and northern India.

The expansion ‌plan comes days after Ambuja reported a 34.7% fall in quarterly ‌net profit, ​hurt by ​higher fuel and freight costs.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

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