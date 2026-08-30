Amrutanjan Health plans to set up 100,000 direct chemist outlets in FY27

Amrutanjan Health Care plans to set up 100,000 direct chemist outlets in the current fiscal year to boost growth, following strong performance in pain management and women's hygiene categories in FY26, according to the company's annual report.

The company's focus is to increase distribution touchpoints beyond its strong markets in the south and east, its Chairman and Managing Director S Sambhu Prasad said in the report.

"Our stated goal of achieving 1,00,000 direct chemist outlets will be achieved in FY27, and we wish to further increase overall reach and availability of our brands beyond our traditional strong markets," he said.

Amrutanjan Health Care added 44,000 new chemist outlets during FY26 and continues to widen distribution in new markets while deepening penetration in existing strongholds.

In FY26, pain management and women's hygiene categories were the drivers of growth, led by Amrutanjan and Comfy. As part of its brand strategy, the company also plans to relaunch its congestion-relief brand, Relief, during the current year. Amrutanjan remains confident about the demand environment in FY27, supported by differentiated value propositions across its portfolio, the company said. The company, which currently employs over 650 people, reported an 11.23 per cent increase in revenue from operations at ₹502.55 crore in FY26, and its net profit grew nearly 14 per cent to ₹57.92 crore. In FY26, Amrutanjan advanced its growth priorities through distribution, brand-building, portfolio expansion and people capabilities.

The company deepened penetration in core markets through rural distribution and low-price packs, invested in low-contribution markets and continued to expand Comfy into a women's wellness market. The overall pain-management category recorded 10 per cent gross sales growth in FY26, with the headache and body-ache categories growing 8 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. "In the hygiene space, your company focuses on women's hygiene with the brand Comfy of period care products. The brand, which was launched in 2013, occupies the 4th position nationally in the mass pad segment," the CMD said. It is focused on digitisation, and "we are proud to say that 70 per cent of critical processes are automated, with plans to make this close to 100 per cent", he added.