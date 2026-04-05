Amul turnover crosses ₹1 trillion mark on domestic, global growth

In a first for any fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in India, Amul’s turnover surpassed the ₹1 trillion mark in FY26, reflecting 11 per cent growth from the previous financial year.

This surge was driven by the dairy brand’s focus on both domestic and international markets — it had introduced its fresh milk in Europe and the US — and high double-digit growth in the second half of FY26.

Jayen Mehta, managing director (MD) of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said the drive behind Amul reaching ₹1 trillion in FY26 was its high distribution push in the domestic market, which includes penetrating towns with a population of over 5,000. He also said Amul would continue to grow in double digits.

“We have focused heavily on product diversification which includes protein, probiotic and organic products that are also seeing a strong growth rate. Even milk-related categories, which include value-added products like buttermilk and cheese, are growing very well,” Mehta said. “Since Amul dominates the market, the growth also comes to us,” he pointed out. The dairy major has a presence in more than 50 countries and is currently focused on pushing its product range in different geographies. “We are expanding in Africa and Southeast Asia and plan to add another 10 international markets in a year,” he said. While the dairy brand’s turnover crossed a milestone, GCMMF reported a turnover of ₹73,450 crore, an 11.4 per cent increase in FY26 over ₹65,911 crore of the previous financial year, making it the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) organisation in India, it said in its release.

The reason why GCMMF — which markets Amul’s products across India — has a lower turnover than Amul is because dairies in Valsad, Rajkot, Godhra, Surat, Vadodara and Anand sell their own milk and milk products under the Amul brand but is not reflected in Amul’s turnover. Also, Amul’s turnover reflects cattle feed turnover in Gujarat which is not a part of GCMMF’s figures. “The surge is powered by a massive product portfolio of more than 1,200 product packs, a vast distribution network, and a rapid adaptation to the evolving needs of modern consumers. The federation, along with its 18-member district cooperatives, continues to lead the dairy landscape by blending localised market strategies with the powerhouse Amul brand identity,” the release added.