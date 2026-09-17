An 11-year bet on rented sofas pays off for Accel as RentoMojo lists

When Prashanth Prakash agreed in 2015 to back a small Bengaluru startup renting out sofas and refrigerators, most of his venture capital industry peers dismissed the idea. Eleven years later, that conviction has been priced by the market.

RentoMojo, the furniture and appliance rental platform Accel backed at the pre-Series A stage, made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday, listing nearly 19 per cent above its issue price after the ₹1,255.57-crore offering was subscribed 72.89 times.

Accel, the single largest seller in the offer for sale (OFS), is cashing in on part of an early bet that few investors took seriously at the time.

RentoMojo's IPO ran from September 9 to September 11, 2026, ahead of a September 17 listing on the BSE and NSE. At the listing price, the company's implied market capitalisation was about ₹5,071 crore, valuing it at roughly 48.6 times FY26 earnings on a post-issue basis. Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd was the largest seller in RentoMojo's OFS, offering shares worth about ₹317 crore, roughly a quarter of the OFS. Accel held a 20.92 per cent pre-IPO stake, the largest among shareholders. Its exact post-IPO stake will change slightly depending on the final allotment. But the sale marks a partial, not complete, exit.

What struck Accel in 2015 was a secular shift the firm's own analysis later validated: As urbanisation rose, more people had enough income to furnish a home but not to buy outright. Founder Geetansh Bamania saw that shift before Accel did and was persuasive in making that case internally, said Prakash, a partner at Accel. Because nearly 88 per cent of the total IPO is an OFS and only ₹150 crore represents fresh capital, analysts have described the offering as “cash-out heavy”. Prakash said the relatively small primary component reflects RentoMojo's profitability rather than a need to raise capital for growth.

He said RentoMojo is among the most profitable companies in India's startup ecosystem, with a three-year profitability track record, built for profitability as well as scale. As a result, the company can fund its scaling through internal accruals rather than fresh capital, which Prakash said is why the primary component of the IPO is small. According to RentoMojo's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), revenue from operations rose 45.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹386.99 crore in FY26, up from ₹265.96 crore, with a three-year revenue CAGR of 41.71 per cent. Restated profit after tax surged 142 per cent to ₹104.30 crore, its fourth consecutive profitable year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin slipped slightly to about 41.5 per cent from 43.6 per cent in FY25.

Prakash said RentoMojo's profitability depends on how well it utilises its assets, which in turn depends on engineering capabilities spanning electrical, plumbing and carpentry work needed to keep products in good condition and ready for redeployment. Prakash said the biggest learning from the RentoMojo IPO is that scale and profitability have to go hand in hand. Companies seeking to go public, he said, need growth of more than 30 per cent, while also demonstrating double-digit Ebitda margins either at the time of the IPO or within the foreseeable future. He described this as a specific requirement that Accel is now pushing across its portfolio.

Accel had a front-row seat to the listings of BlueStone, Urban Company and Swiggy, and Prakash said public markets have shown a strong appetite for consumer companies that become category leaders, citing Titan as an example. He said investors see RentoMojo as capable of creating a new category over the next decade, which is driving demand for its IPO. Looking ahead, Prakash said Accel has multiple companies that could tap the public markets. He expects six or seven portfolio companies, including Moneyview, HomeLane and BookMyShow, to do so within the next one or two years. RentoMojo had raised ₹376 crore from more than 40 anchor investors, including Kotak Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs, on September 8, 2026, before the IPO opened, at the top of its price band.