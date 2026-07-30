Anand Mahindra says India, M&M must enter 'Attack Mode' amid uncertainty

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand G Mahindra on Thursday said the group would move into “Attack Mode”, accelerating investment, innovation and execution as prolonged geopolitical and economic uncertainty creates opportunities for prepared companies to gain an advantage.

Addressing shareholders at Mahindra & Mahindra’s annual general meeting, Mahindra drew on the group’s experience in Formula E racing to explain the strategy.

“Attack Mode is not aggression for its own sake. It is when a driver makes a deliberate choice to accelerate at the right moment, even when conditions are imperfect,” he said.

Mahindra said overtaking was difficult under ideal conditions because everyone was already moving at speed. “But when the road is rainy, hazy or uncertain, the prepared driver can use that moment to gain a decisive advantage,” he said.

The strategy, he added, did not imply indiscriminate risk-taking. “Attack Mode is not reckless speed. It is strategic acceleration. It is speed backed by preparation. Confidence backed by capability. Ambition backed by execution.” Mahindra said the “great churning” in the global economy that he had described last year had entered a second phase, with disruptions to supply chains, geopolitics, technology and business models becoming part of a longer-term reset. “Black swan events may be obsolete because the pond now seems full of black swans,” he said, referring to continuing geopolitical tensions, including recent developments in West Asia.

Mahindra said both India and the company had emerged stronger from the disruptions. India, he said, was gaining relevance as countries and companies reconfigured supply chains and moved from traditional globalisation towards more selective partnerships. Its large domestic market, talent base, political stability, manufacturing capabilities and ability to work across geopolitical divides were making India an increasingly credible global partner, he said. Mahindra cited India’s production of about a quarter of the world’s iPhones as evidence of its changing position in global manufacturing. “That is not just a statistic. It tells us something about how India’s role in global manufacturing is changing. In an uncertain world, India is not merely coping. India is gaining relevance,” he said.

He argued that India could become a “connector economy” as the global order moved away from rigid blocs towards multiple coalitions. “We were once pioneers of non-alignment. But today, the opportunity is different. It is not about being non-aligned. It is about being multi-aligned,” Mahindra said. India’s challenge was no longer whether it would rise, but how fully it converted the present opportunity into an enduring advantage, he added. Turning to M&M, Mahindra cited its record performance, expanding innovation capabilities and planned investments. The number of patents granted to the company had risen from 56 to more than 1,300 over the past decade. He also referred to the company’s NU_IQ vehicle platform and its previously announced investment of ₹15,000 crore over 10 years in Nagpur.