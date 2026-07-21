Anant Raj to demerge data centre, cloud biz into separately listed entity

Amit Sarin, managing director, Anant Raj, said, "Our real estate and infrastructure business and data centre and cloud services business have evolved into two distinct platforms, each with its own growth trajectory, operational priorities, and capital needs. As both businesses enter their next phase of expansion, the proposed composite scheme is designed to provide greater strategic focus, management autonomy, and flexibility to pursue long-term value creation."

He further added that by bringing together the data centre and cloud services operations currently housed across Anant Raj Ltd and Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd under one roof, the group is creating a more focused and scalable platform that will be well positioned to attract investments, pursue strategic partnerships, and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the digital infrastructure sector.