Anant Raj to enter Singapore data centre market with new subsidiary

In a push for its global foray, Delhi-based developer Anant Raj on Tuesday said that it will incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore that focuses on data centres and cloud services.

“The proposed entity will be engaged in providing co-location and cloud services (including artificial intelligence (AI) services) from data centres and cloud being developed by Anant Raj,” the developer said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

People in the know told Business Standard that this would be the company’s first global expansion, with Singapore chosen due to its being a major hub of financial services.

“Anant Raj will be holding 100 per cent ownership and control in the newly incorporated entity,” the official added. At the time of inception, the subsidiary will be funded through an initial cash subscription of 1,000 shares, each priced at SGD 1, resulting in a total initial share capital of SGD 1,000. The company also indicated that it intends to increase the share capital of the subsidiary following the formal incorporation process to support its operational scaling. However, it did not provide a formal timeline on the completion of incorporation. The move comes at a time when the developer has been eyeing expansion of its presence in the data centre space.