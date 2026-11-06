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Angan Guha rejoins Wipro as CEO of its Americas 2 unit, effective Dec 8

Angan Guha, who spent nearly 29 years at Wipro before joining Birlasoft in 2022, will return as CEO of the Americas 2 unit on December 8 and report to CEO Srini Pallia.

angan guha
Wipro has appointed former Birlasoft CEO Angan Guha as president and CEO of its Americas 2 strategic market unit, effective December 8
Our Bureau Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 8:30 PM IST
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Wipro said it had appointed Angan Guha as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of its Americas 2 strategic market unit, effective December 8. He will report to CEO and managing director Srini Pallia and serve on the executive leadership team.
 
Guha, a near-lifer at Wipro, spent about 29 years at India’s fourth-largest IT services provider before joining Birlasoft as CEO and managing director (MD) in 2022. He was the CEO of Americas 2 when he departed.
 
“His experience in driving business growth, combined with his focus on innovation and execution, will be valuable as we strengthen our Americas business,” Pallia said.
 
In this role, Guha will focus on strengthening business and market momentum across BFSI, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, accelerating growth and deepening client relationships.
 
“The evolving AI landscape presents unprecedented opportunities for businesses to innovate and lead,” Guha said in a statement.
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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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