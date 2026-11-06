Angan Guha rejoins Wipro as CEO of its Americas 2 unit, effective Dec 8

Wipro said it had appointed Angan Guha as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of its Americas 2 strategic market unit, effective December 8. He will report to CEO and managing director Srini Pallia and serve on the executive leadership team.

Guha, a near-lifer at Wipro, spent about 29 years at India’s fourth-largest IT services provider before joining Birlasoft as CEO and managing director (MD) in 2022. He was the CEO of Americas 2 when he departed.

“His experience in driving business growth, combined with his focus on innovation and execution, will be valuable as we strengthen our Americas business,” Pallia said.