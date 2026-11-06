Angel One overtakes Zerodha to become 2nd-largest broker by active clients

Angel One has overtaken Zerodha Broking to become India's second-largest stock broker by active clients on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to NSE data for October 2026.

Angel One had 6.99 million active clients at the end of October, compared with 6.76 million for Zerodha, marking a shift in the ranking of the country's largest discount brokers. Groww continued to lead the industry with 13.75 million active clients.

Experts noted that Jio Platforms' record initial public offering (IPO) contributed to the increase in client additions for Angel One.

While Angel One added 243,000 active clients, Zerodha saw a decline of nearly 33,000 clients.