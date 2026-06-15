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Angel One pays ₹4.28 cr to settle case on stock brokers' norms' violation

Stock broker Angle One has settled a matter with Sebi by paying ₹4.28 crore over alleged lapses in monitoring authorised persons. It had sent show-cause notice to Angle One in May 2025

Angel One
Following discussions with the regulator's committees, Angel One agreed to pay ₹4.28 crore as a settlement amount
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:15 PM IST
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Angel One settles matter with Sebi 
Stock broker Angel One has settled a matter with Sebi by paying ₹4.28 crore over alleged lapses in monitoring authorised persons. It had sent show-cause notice to Angel One in May 2025.  
Sebi revises ETF base price norms
  Sebi on Monday introduced a revised framework for exchange traded funds (ETFs), including new norms for determining base prices, dynamic price bands and a pre-open call auction mechanism for ETFs.
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Topics :SEBIAngel oneSebi norms

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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