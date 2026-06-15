Angel One pays ₹4.28 cr to settle case on stock brokers' norms' violation

Angel One settles matter with Sebi

Stock broker Angel One has settled a matter with Sebi by paying ₹4.28 crore over alleged lapses in monitoring authorised persons. It had sent show-cause notice to Angel One in May 2025.

Sebi revises ETF base price norms

Sebi on Monday introduced a revised framework for exchange traded funds (ETFs), including new norms for determining base prices, dynamic price bands and a pre-open call auction mechanism for ETFs.