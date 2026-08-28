ANHVL to invest ₹2,200 crore to expand bed capacity to 2,500 in 4-5 years

Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Ltd (ANHVL) has earmarked an investment of around Rs 2,200 crore to expand its footprint across eastern India over the next four to five years, a top company official said on Friday.

It will add close to 1,800 beds to take the total capacity to 2,500 beds, Managing Director Parthiv Neotia said.

As part of the expansion, the healthcare arm of the Ambuja Neotia Group announced an investment of around Rs 150 crore to set up a 120-bed woman and child care facility in Howrah under its flagship Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre network, which is expected to become operational by April 2029.

"Our existing four healthcare facilities have 700 beds, and we identified Howrah as a key growth corridor with a growing need for specialised women and child healthcare services," Neotia said. He said the new centre aims to bring advanced clinical expertise and comprehensive maternal, neonatal, and paediatric care closer to local families, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances. ANHVL currently operates four healthcare facilities and has six additional projects under development. Two more projects have been firmed up, but will take some time to take shape, he said. To drive capital efficiency, the corporate healthcare entity is adopting an asset-light model for several of its upcoming projects, including facilities in Raipur, Guwahati, and Durgapur, Neotia said.