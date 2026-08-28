Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / Companies / News / ANHVL to invest ₹2,200 crore to expand bed capacity to 2,500 in 4-5 years

ANHVL to invest ₹2,200 crore to expand bed capacity to 2,500 in 4-5 years

ANHVL has earmarked an investment of around Rs 2,200 crore to expand its footprint across eastern India over the next four to five years, a top company official said on Friday.

Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Ltd
Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Ltd
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 9:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Ltd (ANHVL) has earmarked an investment of around Rs 2,200 crore to expand its footprint across eastern India over the next four to five years, a top company official said on Friday.

It will add close to 1,800 beds to take the total capacity to 2,500 beds, Managing Director Parthiv Neotia said.

As part of the expansion, the healthcare arm of the Ambuja Neotia Group announced an investment of around Rs 150 crore to set up a 120-bed woman and child care facility in Howrah under its flagship Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre network, which is expected to become operational by April 2029.

"Our existing four healthcare facilities have 700 beds, and we identified Howrah as a key growth corridor with a growing need for specialised women and child healthcare services," Neotia said.

He said the new centre aims to bring advanced clinical expertise and comprehensive maternal, neonatal, and paediatric care closer to local families, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances.

ANHVL currently operates four healthcare facilities and has six additional projects under development. Two more projects have been firmed up, but will take some time to take shape, he said.

To drive capital efficiency, the corporate healthcare entity is adopting an asset-light model for several of its upcoming projects, including facilities in Raipur, Guwahati, and Durgapur, Neotia said.

In Durgapur, ANHVL has partnered with Amit Metaliks to build a woman and child care hospital. Amit Metaliks will provide the land and infrastructure while ANHVL will manage operations, he said.

Neotia also said the company's upcoming facility in Raipur, also a specialised woman and child care centre, is scheduled to launch by the end of this year.

The group's pipeline of under-development projects includes a multispeciality hospital in Guwahati, another such facility in Taratala (Kolkata), a multispeciality hospital in New Town (Kolkata), along with the woman and child care centres in Howrah, Durgapur, and Raipur, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Essel Group's Subhash Chandra seeks independent auditor for borrowings

August leads IPO listing returns, Tempsens emerges as CY26 frontrunner

Mahindra Group expands Battery-as-a-Service model to entire eSUV portfolio

Ola Electric launches S1Z with homegrown LFP cells, starts at ₹79,999

Noel Tata, Shapoorji Pallonji discuss share swap for Tata Sons stake sale

Topics :Company Newshospitals

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

Next Story