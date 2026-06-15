Anthropic episode is a wake-up call: Sarvam Cofounder Vivek Raghavan

Bengaluru-based Sarvam is the latest artificial intelligence (AI) unicorn, raising $234 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. The fundraise comes as demand for sovereign AI gains ground following the latest curbs on Anthropic by the US government. Vivek Raghavan, cofounder, Sarvam, in a virtual interaction with Shivani Shinde, talks about HCLTech’s entry as an investor, the fundraise, and sovereign AI. Edited excerpts:

We are very excited to have HCLTech as part of this investment. There are two reasons for that. One, as a sovereign AI company, having Indian capital coming into the company makes a lot of sense. That is very important.

Two, while HCLTech has made a significant investment, Sarvam will continue to be independent in every way and will continue to operate exactly as it has been operating thus far. I think that is very important.

Three, we see certain go-to-market strategies, both within India and outside, where working with HCLTech could provide benefits in the years to come. Those are the three ways to look at it.

With HCLTech taking a 10 per cent stake, will it get preferential access to Sarvam’s models? You also spoke about go-to-market partnerships. Will this be a revenue-sharing model?