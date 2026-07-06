Anti-qcom startup is betting on India's price-conscious millions

Rising energy prices tied to the conflict in West Asia have reinforced that model, Kikla said. Inflation initially led consumers to cut discretionary spending, but it is now driving shoppers away from national brands towards more affordable private labels and regional products — a shift Kikla sees as good for business. “In an inflationary environment, this is actually a tailwind for us. Inflation helps more than it hurts our business,” he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a complementary role. CityMall is piloting a voice-based ordering system that lets customers place grocery orders over a phone call without using an app. Nearly all of its customer-support calls are already handled by AI voice agents in Hindi and English. Kikla said AI-powered route optimisation, logistics, and customer support are especially valuable in smaller towns, where addressing systems and digital adoption remain uneven. “I would actually go a step further and say AI improves the possibility of penetrating Bharat more than it does for metros and affluent India,” he said.