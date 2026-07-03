Apollo Cancer Centres launches Guardant Health's Shield MCD test in India

As early detection remains the most powerful ally in improving survival and quality of life, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs), India's dedicated provider of comprehensive cancer care, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zydus Lifesciences to offer the Shield Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) laboratory-developed test by precision oncology company Guardant Health in India. With this launch, ACCs becomes the first healthcare institution in India to offer access to the test.

With India's cancer burden projected to rise to 2.08 million cases by 2040—a 57.5 per cent increase from 2020—the need for timely support, early intervention and reliable information is crucial. In 2022, more than 1.41 million Indians were diagnosed with cancer. Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related mortality among women, while oral cancer is the most prevalent cancer among men. Despite the growing burden, cancer screening rates remain low and uneven across the country.

Highlighting the significance of this milestone, Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “At Apollo, we have always believed that the future of healthcare lies in prevention and early detection. Cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges of our time, and early detection through screening is probably the one step that would have the maximum impact on the outcome." She added, "The introduction of the Shield Multi-Cancer Detection test in India represents an important step towards innovation and makes advanced screening solutions accessible to people across India. With low cancer screening rates across the country, this test will also help in mainstreaming conversations on prevention, screening and early detection of cancer.”

The Shield MCD test is a methylation-based blood test for the detection of multiple cancer types, including bladder, colorectal, breast, prostate, oesophageal, gastric, liver, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancers, in individuals aged 45 or older who are at average risk of cancer. In the United States, the Shield MCD test has received Breakthrough Device Designation* from the US Food and Drug Administration based on its strong performance in predicting the presence of cancers and cancer tissue of origin in the National Cancer Institute Vanguard Study evaluating emerging MCD technology. Harit K Chaturvedi, chief executive officer and clinical head, oncology, Apollo Hospitals, added, “The Shield Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) test is a simple blood test with strong sensitivity and specificity for a few cancers; however, we still have a long way to go before reaching the ideal situation where one test could solve the challenge of early detection. This test provides great value under professional guidance.”

Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said, “As India’s leading oncology company, we are reimagining the role of diagnostics in cancer care. We are pleased to partner with Apollo Hospitals and Guardant Health to introduce Shield MCD in India, expanding access to an innovative screening technology that complements existing screening pathways. Through focused awareness initiatives, we continue to encourage timely screening and proactive healthcare with our range of companion diagnostics. By expanding access to precision diagnostics, we stand committed to unlocking new possibilities in patient care.” Simranjit Singh, chief executive officer, Guardant Health AMEA, added, "We are pleased to bring the Shield Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) test to India through Apollo Cancer Centres and our longstanding commercial partner Zydus Lifesciences. Earlier detection has the potential to transform cancer outcomes, and Shield MCD represents an important advancement in helping identify cancer-associated signals through a single blood draw. Together, we are expanding access to innovative screening technologies that can support earlier clinical evaluation and help shape the future of cancer care in India."