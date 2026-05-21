Apollo HealthCo eyes Q1FY27 breakeven amid group restructuring plans

Apollo HealthCo, the omnichannel digital health and pharmacy subsidiary of leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), is expected to achieve cash breakeven by the current quarter (Q1FY27), a top company executive told Business Standard.

This comes at a time when the company is going through a major restructuring phase, which is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of FY27. As part of the restructuring, Apollo HealthCo will first be demerged from AHEL into a new entity, Apollo Healthtech Limited (AHTL), following which its pharma distribution arm, Keimed, will get merged into the new company.

“The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has already directed to hold a shareholders' meeting. We will convene a shareholders' meeting for their final approval on June 24. Once it comes, we will have the demerger plan in place by Q4FY27,” said Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group CFO of Apollo Hospitals. AHEL has posted a consolidated revenue of ₹25,229 crore in FY26, up 16 per cent from ₹21,794 crore in FY25.

The company said that the ongoing crisis in West Asia has not affected its foreign tourist arrivals. This comes at a time when Apollo Hospitals was already out of the impact of the Bangladesh political turmoil on its overseas patient inflow owing to diversification into new regions. The share of patients from other regions, including Africa, West Asia, and South East Asia, increased during the last six months, while it dipped from Bangladesh. “We have not seen either a loss of volume or loss of revenue right now, but we'll continue to watch that. Medical value is about 7 per cent of our revenue, which is stable as a percentage of revenue,” said Madhu Sasidhar, president and CEO of Apollo Hospitals. The company has lined up a project capital expenditure of ₹1,500 crore for the current financial year for its planned expansions.