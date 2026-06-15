Apollo hospital proposes Shobana Kamineni as Executive Chairperson

India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said on Monday it plans to ​appoint promoter director Shobana Kamineni as ​executive chairperson of its soon-to-be listed unit, ‌medical equipment maker Apollo Healthtech.

Here are more details:

• Last year, Apollo Hospitals said it would spin off and separately list its digital health and pharmacy unit within 18 to 21 months, as part of a reorganization

• The firm said Kamineni, who currently serves as a promoter ‌director at Apollo Hospitals, is proposed to be executive chairperson, subject to shareholder approval

• Apollo Healthtech's board will comprise at least 50% independent directors, with nomination rights for investors and promoters subject to a ​proposed 10% shareholding threshold