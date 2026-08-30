Apple may shift 30-35% of global iPhone production to India in next 5 years

Seven years later during his second official trip to India in April 2023, Cook, who honed his skills in sales, specialised in global supply chain management and industrial operations, was busy opening the first fully-opened Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Three years on as John Ternus enters the corner office at the Cupertino headquarters, India is already producing one out of four iPhones for the world and is also emerging amongst the fastest growing markets for iPhones.
The last decade that saw Cook make two trips to India, as against several more to China, tells a story of what this country means to the American tech company and vice versa. His visits also offer a prism on how to assess the Apple-India relationship through the years, with China as a reference point. With India now being seen as much more than a hedge against Apple’s reliance on China in assembling iPhones, the question is: What could change once Ternus, a hardware engineer, takes charge?