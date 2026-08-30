Apple may shift 30-35% of global iPhone production to India in next 5 years

In fact, Cook has already tapped into the growing but nascent domestic market for super premium phones, which accounts for 6 per cent of its iPhone global shipments. It’s growing in double digits quarter on quarter, pushing iPhone to the number one position in terms of value share and in the top five in volume.

Even so, China story rings loud. Around 80 per cent of Apple’s global suppliers (over 200) are based in China, it is its second largest revenue earner after the US, and it accounts for every three out of the four iPhones assembled globally.

To make it work in India, Apple reworked its strategy almost at the same time when the government was looking at a scheme to incentivise manufacturing to usher in “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with mobile phones as a key area. It clicked. Apple Inc became the biggest beneficiary of the ₹30,000-crore five-year PLI scheme for mobile phones launched in April 2020. For India, Apple turned out to be the poster boy for global manufacturing. Describing the working relations with Apple, the Meity official cited above said: “We are always a phone call away to discuss and resolve any issue they face, and that is how it should be.”