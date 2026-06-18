Apple may soon become forex-positive on India iPhone production

Not only that, the company increased its value share of iPhone exports Y-o-Y, starting at 60 per cent in FY22 to touch 80 per cent in FY25, and 83 per cent in FY26.

To become forex-positive, smartphone companies have to export a substantial 80-90 per cent of the value of their phones, which can be achieved with scale. That is because value-addition in smartphones can go up only to a limited extent. Even in China, which is the best case of localisation, where smartphones were first made nearly 19 years ago, the value-addition on the iPhone is still at 40 per cent.