Home / Companies / News / Apple may soon become forex-positive on India iPhone production

Apple may soon become forex-positive on India iPhone production

Apple is nearing forex-positive iPhone production in India as exports rise and localisation improves, according to a senior Meity official

iphone
premium
Not only that, the company increased its value share of iPhone exports Y-o-Y, starting at 60 per cent in FY22 to touch 80 per cent in FY25, and 83 per cent in FY26
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 10:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Apple Inc is on the cusp of becoming foreign exchange (forex)-positive on iPhone production in the country, according to a senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). 
The company exported 83 per cent of the value of iPhone production from India pegged at $21.5 billion in 2025-26 (FY26). The total value of iPhone production was $26 billion. The import bill for components and others was around $22.3 billion. 
The Cupertino-headquartered company is expected to touch an export value share of 85 per cent on the iPhone, which seems achievable in FY27, to become forex-neutral, and then go positive. 
The Meity official said: “Yes, we expect iPhone production to become forex-neutral and also positive very soon. The company has year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increased the export value share of its local iPhone production. And, it has also simultaneously increased localisation in the iPhone.” 
A query to Apple Inc, however, did not elicit any response. 
iPhone’s value-addition in India in FY26 ranged between 12 per cent and 17 per cent depending on the model, averaging at 14.5 per cent. The newer models have lesser value-addition since the ecosystem in India is unable to support latest components. Older models such as iPhones 14, 15 and 16 have a higher value-addition as 40+ domestic companies and joint ventures (JVs) have now started making components and sub-assemblies for iPhone. 
The overall value-addition for smartphones in India in general, according to Meity, has jumped from a mere 5 per cent before the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to nearly 19-20 per cent now, with the industry average being a tad higher than Apple’s because of the complexity to make its phones. 
Apple, which has been highlighted as the most-successful example of the PLI scheme across multiple parameters — including production, exports, job creation, especially for women, skill development, tech transfer, and factory infrastructure — has been often critiqued for low value-addition. 
In the five-year PLI scheme period for mobile devices between FY22 and FY26, it did an iPhone production value of $71 billion, out of which $55.5 billion was exported and the rest sold in the domestic market. 
Not only that, the company increased its value share of iPhone exports Y-o-Y, starting at 60 per cent in FY22 to touch 80 per cent in FY25, and 83 per cent in FY26. 
To become forex-positive, smartphone companies have to export a substantial 80-90 per cent of the value of their phones, which can be achieved with scale. That is because value-addition in smartphones can go up only to a limited extent. Even in China, which is the best case of localisation, where smartphones were first made nearly 19 years ago, the value-addition on the iPhone is still at 40 per cent. 
The five-year PLI scheme, whi­ch propelled Apple’s shift and its exports, came to an end in March 2026. While the government is actively considering PLI 2.0, it is in discussions on the various criteria for giving incentives. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andersen Global partners with JMP Advisors to strengthen presence in India

Premium

Weak FY27 JLR outlook to weigh on Tata Motors passenger business

SBI board approves raising up to ₹60,000 crore via bonds in FY27

Premium

Amazon turns to smaller cities to drive next phase of Prime growth

HDFC Bank extends Keki Mistry's term as interim chairman by 3 months

Topics :Apple IndiaiPhonesMobile phone manufacturing in India

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story