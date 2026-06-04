Apple's App Store facilitated $1.4 trn in developer billings, sales in 2025

Apple's App Store ecosystem facilitated over $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025, according to a new study by economists at Analysis Group.

Apple said the study found that for more than 90 per cent of the billings and sales facilitated by the App Store ecosystem, developers did not pay any commission to Apple.

In 2025, more than 40 of the top 100 apps on the storefront featured consumer-facing AI capabilities, and those apps saw stronger billing growth than other top 100 apps, the company said.

"Developers are the heartbeat of the App Store, and this year's incredible milestone is a testament to their boundless creativity," said Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive officer. "We are deeply committed to providing developers with the tools, technologies and trusted platforms they need to build for the future. Together, developers are creating apps that enrich the lives of users around the world."

The new study reflects the sustained growth of the App Store ecosystem and the economic opportunity it offers developers — a testament to the role apps continue to play in people's lives. "In 2025, sales of physical goods and services accounted for $1.1 trillion, fuelled by the continued growth of grocery, food delivery and pickup, general retail and travel. Developer billings and sales for digital goods and services totalled $149 billion, driven by games, enterprise apps and video-streaming apps. In-app advertising revenue from ads placed by developers in their apps was $151 billion," said the study. The App Store saw over 850 million average weekly users spanning 175 countries and regions, helping developers grow their businesses and reach new customers around the world with the click of a button. Users increasingly relied on apps to purchase groceries, boost productivity, maintain their health and fitness, and stay connected with friends and family.

Across the App Store, AI is becoming an increasingly integral part of how apps are experienced. New and existing apps across a wide range of categories are evolving to offer richer features and capabilities to users. From health and fitness apps that deliver personalised recommendations using on-device intelligence, to photo and video-editing apps with AI-powered creative features, and productivity tools that leverage powerful cloud-based AI models to automate complex tasks, the integration of AI into everyday apps is creating new opportunities for developers. AI is also making app development more accessible than ever before. Developer tools with AI coding features, such as Xcode, are enabling a broader range of creators to design, build and launch apps, the company said.