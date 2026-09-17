Applied Materials to invest $5 billion in India over next decade

Applied Materials will invest $5 billion in India over the next decade to expand its presence in the ​country, the US semiconductor equipment maker said on Thursday ​at SEMICON India, the country's flagship chip conference.

India put its semiconductor ‌ambitions on display at the three-day event in New Delhi that spans chip materials, design, fabrication and packaging, and which has drawn more than 600 companies and representatives from 52 countries.

This year, the industry has been beset by a global scramble for chip production capacity that has been sharpened by surging computing demand for AI and entangled with geopolitical tensions.

While Washington and Beijing have imposed tit-for-tat export restrictions on chip technology, India has cast itself as a "trusted partner", courting companies looking to diversify away from ‌Taiwan and China.

"The world stands in utmost need of new and reliable manufacturing locations. I say with great responsibility that India is continuously preparing itself for this," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. India's semiconductor consumption is projected to reach as much as $110 billion by 2030, up from $45 billion to $50 billion in 2025, according to government estimates. Applied Materials, one of the world's largest semiconductor equipment makers, ​said its India investment will center on research, supply chain scale-up and workforce growth. India, which ‌has committed more than $21 billion across two key semiconductor incentive programs, remains a late entrant to the capital-intensive industry that countries like Taiwan ​have spent ‌decades building.