APSEZ sets up India's first Port of Refuge to boost maritime safety

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said that it has operationalised India’s first Port of Refuge (PoR), creating a formal system to handle maritime emergencies and support vessels in distress. The move fills a long-standing gap in India’s maritime safety infrastructure.

A PoR, as defined by the International Maritime Organization, is a designated place where ships can seek shelter during emergencies to stabilise conditions, protect lives and reduce environmental damage. While such systems are common in major maritime nations, India did not have a formal framework until now. With a coastline of over 11,000 kilometres and its location along key global shipping routes, the country is working to strengthen its emergency response systems.

Which ports have been designated as Ports of Refuge? APSEZ has identified Dighi Port on the west coast and Gopalpur Port on the east coast as PoR locations. Dighi Port will support traffic in the Arabian Sea and routes to the Persian Gulf, while Gopalpur Port will serve vessels in the Bay of Bengal and routes towards the Malacca Strait. These facilities will offer services such as salvage and wreck removal, firefighting, pollution control and emergency coordination. Specialised equipment and trained teams will be deployed to manage such operations. What global expertise supports the initiative? The initiative is supported by a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMIT Salvage, part of Royal Boskalis Westminster NV (Boskalis), and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre (MERC). The partnership brings international expertise and coordinated response capabilities. It will also support vessels insured under the International Group of Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Clubs.

“This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening India’s maritime safety ecosystem,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of APSEZ, in a statement. “Ports connect economies but a Port of Refuge protects lives. By establishing dedicated PoR infrastructure, we are elevating India’s maritime preparedness and setting a new benchmark for world-class coastal safety.” “The adoption of a standardised Port of Refuge framework will enable more coordinated and timely action during maritime incidents, ensuring effective protection of life, cargo, and the coastal environment,” said Shri Shyam Jagannathan, director general (DG) of shipping in the Indian government.

“We are strengthening maritime safety and care for the marine environment where it matters most, and in doing so jointly protect India’s coastline and society. Providing a Port of Refuge to a casualty is critical in a salvage operation to ensure that the vessel and her cargo are dealt with swiftly and professionally and that the affected cargo and fire-fighting water is treated and disposed of in accordance with the applicable legislation,” said Richard Janssen, managing director (MD), SMIT Salvage (Boskalis). What recent incidents highlight the need for such facilities? On March 1, India granted refuge to the Iranian Navy ship IRIS Lavan at Kochi port after it reported technical issues amid rising Iran-US tensions and sought permission to dock at an Indian port. The vessel's 183 crew members were given temporary living quarters at naval facilities after docking on March 4. The same day, a United States' naval submarine sunk another Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, in international waters near Sri Lanka. Incidentally, Dena had also been granted refuge by India following a request to do so, but it is not clear why it did not avail of it. A third Iranian warship found refuge in Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.