Aquapulse eyes threefold revenue growth, expands footprint in Andhra

Aquapulse, an integrated aquaculture firm, is targeting threefold revenue growth over last year as it plans to expand its farmer network, procurement volumes and presence across India’s key shrimp-producing regions in the next 12 to 18 months.

The Bhubaneswar-headquartered company plans to expand its farmer network from over 7,000 to 10,000 as it deepens its presence in Odisha and West Bengal and builds a larger footprint in Andhra Pradesh.

It is also looking to increase shrimp procurement from 2,000 tonnes to 5,000 tonnes as it scales its operations connecting farms with domestic and export markets. The value of shrimp procured is projected to increase between 2.5 and three times over the previous year.

The expansion marks the next phase of Aquapulse’s farm-to-market model, under which it combines farmer advisory, technology, procurement and market linkages to connect small shrimp producers with domestic and export markets. Abhishek Dwivedy, co-founder and chief executive officer of Aquapulse, said the company achieved revenue of Rs 130 crore last financial year and the target is to achieve Rs 400 crore in the next 18 months. "The growth will be driven by a combination of higher procurement, geographical expansion and deeper penetration of existing farming clusters," he said. Andhra Pradesh is expected to be the principal driver of the geographical expansion. One of the country’s largest shrimp-producing states, it offers Aquapulse access to a substantially larger aquaculture ecosystem and complements its established presence in Odisha and West Bengal.

“We have entered Andhra Pradesh and have already onboarded nearly 1,000 farmers. We will soon set up local advisory centres to enrol and onboard more farmers going forward. A large part of the Aquapulse team has already been deployed in Andhra Pradesh,” the company said. Aquapulse plans to identify new production clusters, onboard farmers as well as local ‘Aquapreneurs’ and establish a deeper presence in farming communities. The company is also looking to scale volumes through cluster- and lagoon-based harvesting, while opening up new farming clusters and onboarding additional farmers. The geographical diversity of shrimp farming also provides an opportunity to create a more continuous procurement calendar. Since crop cycles vary across geographies, Aquapulse intends to use a year-round geographical procurement strategy to build volumes rather than relying on a single region or harvesting window.

“Shrimp farming is a high-risk business for a small farmer because several things can change between stocking a pond and taking the crop to market. Our aim is to give farmers better visibility through that cycle and, importantly, a reliable route to the market when the crop is ready,” said Dwivedy. Since small shrimp farmers have limited access to information on market prices, crop conditions, demand and changing requirements of buyers when they approach harvest, Aquapulse has been focusing on addressing these information gaps by remaining engaged with farmers through the crop cycle rather than limiting its relationship to procurement at harvest.

According to the company, farmers associated with the platform see a 3-5 per cent improvement in realisation. Its technology platform combines price transparency, market information, crop monitoring and advisory services, allowing farmers in remote locations to access information on domestic and global market developments. With the help of technology, the company records farm information, water quality parameters and crop history through the production cycle, enabling it to monitor crop progress, enhance production and streamline procurement. Its artificial intelligence-led advisory, along with conventional field-level support, has been providing farmers greater visibility into factors that can influence their returns. “Better information has value only when it improves the farmer’s outcome. The technology is helping to identify problems, help a farmer protect a crop, give him greater certainty about the buyer and ensure that a well-managed crop receives better realisation. Our next phase is about taking this model to more farming clusters while retaining that connection with individual farmers,” said Abhilash Dwivedy, co-founder and chief growth officer, Aquapulse.