Ardee Industries raises ₹128 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Ardee Industries Ltd, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, on Tuesday raised Rs 128 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which will open for subscription on Wednesday.

The company allotted 2.41 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 53 apiece, the upper end of the initial public offering (IPO) price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The anchor book saw participation from Bank of India Mutual Fund, Ashish Kacholia-led Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt Ltd, Rohit Kothari-led Winro Commercial (India) Ltd, The Wealth Company Alternates Trust, India Max Investment Fund Ltd, Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund, IMAP India Capital Investment Trust and Catalyst New India Fund.