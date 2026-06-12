Ashok Leyland bets on autonomous Stallion and ₹11,000-crore defence market

The company is betting big on ₹11,000 crore worth of defence mobility tenders in India over the next three to four years. It is also working on a hydrogen-fuel-based Stallion in a tie-up with defence manufacturing unit Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ).

The defence division is also looking to expand its overseas footprint by increasing the share of revenue from overseas business to around 25 per cent from about 10 per cent currently. At present, Ashok Leyland has around 30 platforms servicing the armed forces, with most replacing imported vehicles or being used for new vehicle applications.

"In the next three to five years, on the mobility and land-mobility side, there should be a total market of around ₹11,000 crore in India," said Amandeep Singh, president, defence business, Ashok Leyland.