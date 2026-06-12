Ashok Leyland bets on autonomous Stallion and ₹11,000-crore defence market

The defence division is also looking to expand its overseas footprint by increasing the share of revenue from overseas business to around 25 per cent from about 10 per cent currently. At present, Ashok Leyland has around 30 platforms servicing the armed forces, with most replacing imported vehicles or being used for new vehicle applications.
"In the next three to five years, on the mobility and land-mobility side, there should be a total market of around ₹11,000 crore in India," said Amandeep Singh, president, defence business, Ashok Leyland.
"There is a challenge to make Stallion, which is the mainstay of the Indian Armed Forces, autonomous. We are working on that. It is a futuristic programme and will involve connected vehicles," he said. These vehicles are likely to be used for logistics support and in certain critical front-line operations.