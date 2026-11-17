Commercial-vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday admitted to finding discrepancies in the transaction and loan balances of its financing arm Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF). HLF is expected to complete its merger into NDL Ventures by the fourth quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q4FY27). The company is engaging an independent agency to conduct a comprehensive review of the discrepancies.

This comes as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger on November 3. The merger is part of the restructuring of the group’s financial services business and it aims to create a stronger listed entity by integrating operational synergies and enhancing stakeholder value. The merger into NDL Ventures, formerly NxtDigital, is expected to allow HLF to access growth capital more efficiently through the listed entity, driving its growth in the non-banking finance sector. According to the company, the irregularities surfaced during the heightened scrutiny of HLF’s loan books following the NCLT order approving the merger.

“There was some extra scrutiny happening in the loan books just to make sure the merger happens rightfully. In that scrutiny, some differences came up. The board has already started a system audit to know whether systems and processes are working fine, why these differences emerged, and to understand the quantum of this,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Ashok Leyland, addressing an investor call. He added that the company is appointing an independent agency to conduct a comprehensive review of the related systems and processes. The independent review may take around four to six weeks to determine the exact nature and financial scope of the discrepancies.

HLF's auditors pointed out some differences in the transactions and loan balances between the various underlying systems, especially those related to loan balances. Amid accounting concerns, NDL already adopted acquisition accounting in its Q2 results by fair-valuing HLF’s assets and liabilities. Ashok Leyland too, in consultation with its statutory auditor PwC, decided to consolidate the financials of NDL or HLF in Ashok Leyland on a cost accounting basis, bypassing purchase price adjustments. Pending the review's conclusion, HLF reported a net profit of ₹174.54 crore during Q2FY27, with total assets pegged at ₹70,403 crore. NDL Ventures will soon apply to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registration, followed by filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The legal formalities are expected to conclude soon, and the merger may be completed by Q4FY27.