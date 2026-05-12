Asia Healthcare Holdings appoints three independent directors to board

GIC and TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) has appointed three new independent directors to its board as the company looks to strengthen governance and leadership ahead of its growth plans. The appointments came into effect on May 1, 2026.

The newly inducted board members include Murali Sivaraman as non-executive independent director and board chairperson, Vinita Bali as non-executive independent director and NRC chairperson, and Rashmi Joshi as non-executive independent director and audit committee chairperson. The reconstituted board will also include representatives from GIC and TPG Growth, alongside Executive Director Vishal Bali.

The move comes as AHH expands its footprint across India’s growing specialty healthcare market. The healthcare platform currently operates more than 150 hospitals and clinics across over 80 cities through brands including Motherhood Hospitals, Nova IVF Fertility, and Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). Together, the network is supported by over 2,000 doctors and around 6,100 employees.