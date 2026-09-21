Asiana Fund, JC Capital launch ₹1,000 cr advanced manufacturing fund

Asiana Fund, the investment platform of the Dani Family Office, and Taiwan-based venture capital firm JC Capital on Monday announced the launch of a Rs 1,000-crore fund to back growth-stage Indian companies in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, materials and defence.

The Asiana-JCC Advanced Manufacturing & Innovation Fund comprises a corpus of Rs 600 crore with a greenshoe option of Rs 400 crore, the two firms said in a joint statement.

The fund will invest in intellectual property-led companies across advanced manufacturing and robotics, semiconductors and computing, materials and sustainability, and aerospace and defence.

It will target 12 to 15 growth-stage companies, primarily at the Series A and Series B stages, with capital set aside for follow-on investments.

Asiana Fund, founded in 2017 by Jalaj Dani, is an India-focused investment platform backed by the Dani family, co-promoters of Asian Paints. The platform has invested more than Rs 700 crore across 11 private equity investments. JC Capital, set up in 2019 by Jim Chen, has invested over Rs 1,000 crore across 30 companies in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and clean technology. "India is at a point where we have an opportunity to do more than manufacture. We can design products here, build our own intellectual property, and create companies that can compete in global markets. That is what our partnership with JC Capital is about. Taiwan has built deep capabilities in technology, semiconductors and electronics, and we want to bring that know-how and access to Indian companies while helping them reach global markets. We want to work with entrepreneurs to build strong technology businesses from India," Dani said.