ASK Property Fund announces Rs 400 cr exit from MMR, Gurgaon investments

ASK Property Fund, the real estate investment arm of the Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, has exited two real estate debt investments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Gurgaon, with a total exposure of Rs 400 crore.

These investments in residential projects in Borivali, Mumbai, and Gurgaon – National Capital Region (NCR) have yielded strong returns for investors, underscoring the fund’s commitment to identifying lucrative investment opportunities for growth capital and value creation, the fund said in a note on Thursday.

ASK Property Fund provided growth capital of Rs 190 crore to Kalpataru Group for the redevelopment project, Kalpataru Advay in Borivali, Mumbai, in March 2024. Spread across 6.1 acres, the project includes 310 residential units with a saleable area of about 0.4 million square feet (msf).

Kalpataru Advay demonstrated strong sales momentum within a short period, enabling the fund to successfully exit the investment at Rs 244 crore, realising an 18 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) and a 1.3x multiple, the fund noted. In Gurgaon, the fund invested Rs 98 crore in Trevoc Developer’s residential project, Trevoc Royal Residences, with a focus on growth capital, in February 2024. Spanning 2.06 acres, the project comprises 172 units and a total saleable area of 0.5 msf. Trevoc Royal Residences achieved sales of 65 per cent within roughly 18 months of its launch, enabling ASK Property Fund to achieve a full exit at Rs 141 crore, resulting in an IRR of 21 per cent and an investment multiple of 1.44x, the fund stated.