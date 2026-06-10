ASK Property Fund launches ₹3,500-crore debt fund focused on housing

On demand prospects, Bhagat said: “Offshore investors are very bullish on Indian real estate. The fundamentals have not been compromised in the last 20 years by regulators. Those restrictions ensure strong foundations and prevent speculative bubbles.”

On moderating housing sales and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Bhagat added: “The market was, in any case, likely to slow down. It has just been fast-tracked because of geopolitical issues and affordability concerns at these prices. The sustenance of this moderation or slow absorption is a function of how soon the economy recovers from supply-chain issues and how economic growth evolves. If GDP growth is 7.5 per cent, everything is fine. If it is 6.5 per cent, there will always be a more cautious approach.”