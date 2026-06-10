ASK Property Fund launches ₹3,500-crore debt fund focused on housing

He further added: “We have to see how long the geopolitical situation, oil issues and wars can continue. But because there was already expected moderation in absorption due to price increases in NCR, Mumbai and other markets, patient capital is required for this business. The good news is that most developers are very lightly leveraged. Currently, they need more growth capital.”
In FY26, ASK Property Fund committed ₹2,100 crore across projects with developers including Mantra Group, Shapoorji Pallonji in Gurugram and Mumbai, Gami Developers in Navi Mumbai, Satya in Gurugram, and KREEVA in South Delhi. ASK Property Fund also delivered exits worth ₹1,300 crore to investors during FY26.