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Aspirational consumers drive Crocs expansion into Tier-2, Tier-3 markets

Crocs has added 20 stores to its network of 300 outlets in India since the start of the year as it looks to tap aspirational consumers in smaller cities and towns

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The footwear company has added 20 stores to its existing network of 300 stores in India since the start of the year
Akshat Ayush New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 6:19 PM IST
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Footwear brand Crocs is expanding into Indian Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, boosted by the presence of aspirational consumers who engage with global lifestyle and fashion brands, said Varun Sehgal, senior vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific.
 
“We are seeing increasingly aspirational consumers (in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets) who are focused on engaging with global fashion and lifestyle brands, and we've seen them connect very well with Crocs,” Sehgal said in a virtual interview. He added that the brand’s focus on personalisation and self-expression was working well with consumers in these markets.
 
The footwear company has added 20 stores to its existing network of 300 stores in India since the start of the year, Sehgal said, adding that its continuing partnerships with Metro Group, which has a strong pan-India presence, and Apparel Group remain key to the company’s penetration into India’s smaller cities and towns.
 
“The partner stores are critical for expansion. They give us the ability to scale beyond Tier-1 cities and more into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where the opportunities come up,” Sehgal said.
 
Globally, India is a Tier-1 market for the Crocs brand and is seeing strong growth momentum, with double-digit growth alongside Japan and China in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), Sehgal said.
 
The company's quarterly revenue at the global level surpassed $1 billion in Q2 2026, the first time it crossed the billion-dollar mark in the company’s history.
 
Talking about Crocs’ India strategy, Sehgal said it is centred on five pillars – continued retail footprint expansion, omnichannel growth, product innovation, personalisation and self-expression, and staying culturally relevant through collaborations with celebrities and influencers.
 
“Product innovation, iterations through the Classic Clog and getting into new product categories is how we'll continue to win with Indian consumers here,” he said.
 
“We give our consumers a canvas with our product where they have the ability to express themselves and show their individuality through that. And that's a unique proposition that no one else has,” Sehgal said when asked about the advantages that Crocs possesses in comparison to brands like Bata, Relaxo and Campus.
 
The brand also sells Jibbitz, small charms designed specifically for Crocs, to enable consumers to personalise their footwear.
 
   

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Topics :CrocsTier II - IIIFootwearMarkets

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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