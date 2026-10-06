Aspirational consumers drive Crocs expansion into Tier-2, Tier-3 markets

“The partner stores are critical for expansion. They give us the ability to scale beyond Tier-1 cities and more into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where the opportunities come up,” Sehgal said.
Globally, India is a Tier-1 market for the Crocs brand and is seeing strong growth momentum, with double-digit growth alongside Japan and China in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), Sehgal said.
The company's quarterly revenue at the global level surpassed $1 billion in Q2 2026, the first time it crossed the billion-dollar mark in the company’s history.
Talking about Crocs’ India strategy, Sehgal said it is centred on five pillars – continued retail footprint expansion, omnichannel growth, product innovation, personalisation and self-expression, and staying culturally relevant through collaborations with celebrities and influencers.