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AstaGuru auction house set to enter UK market with presence in London

With demand for Indian art firm, despite global uncertainty, Mumbai-based auction house expands footprint

Laryssa Jesse, Managing Director, UK, AstaGuru
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Laryssa Jesse, Managing Director, UK, AstaGuru
Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
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At a time of geopolitical uncertainty, which has also cast a shadow over the global art market, AstaGuru auction house is expanding into the United Kingdom with a permanent presence in London. The decision marks the Mumbai-headquartered auction house’s first international outing, and signals confidence in the resilience and growing appetite for Indian art and collectibles abroad.
 
To formalise its entry into one of the world’s most competitive art and luxury markets, AstaGuru will hold its first UK auction on May 27, 2026. The auction will focus on fine watches.  
The international address – Cromwell Place, the arts hub in South Kensington, London – comes about a year after the family office of Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla, who is recognised as a connoisseur of arts and fine collectibles, acquired about a 20 per cent stake in AstaGuru. 
Founded in 2008 as a boutique auction house, AstaGuru, which is based in Kala Ghoda, has built its business on an online auction model. Over the years, it has expanded from Indian modern and contemporary art, which remains its key focus, to categories such as vintage jewellery, watches, rare books, and luxury collectibles. At one point, it even dabbled, although briefly, in vintage cars. 
Manoj Mansukhani, director-Marketing, AstaGuru Auction House
 
 
The move to London, said AstaGuru’s Director of Marketing Manoj Mansukhani, is a natural step towards becoming a global auction house. It will allow for closer engagement with international collectors, “while also building deeper relationships within the Indian diaspora, which is both significant and highly engaged in this region”.
 
This expansion, he added, will also strengthen the auction house’s sourcing capabilities, “with a dedicated team focused on bringing rare and important works to market”.
 
He reiterated that the decision to expand in a time of global volatility reflects the relative stability of the Indian art market. “Even during periods of global disruption, including the pandemic, we saw sustained collector engagement and, in many cases, meaningful growth,” he said, adding that overall, the sentiment remains positive, with continued confidence in both the cultural and long-term value of Indian art.
 
To anchor its UK operations, Astaguru has appointed Laryssa Jesse as managing director, UK, and Tim Bourne as international director, global head of watches. More appointments are expected in the coming months.
 
“AstaGuru’s arrival in London marks a pivotal moment for the European art and luxury market,” Jesse said, adding that the digital-first auction house would make high-value collecting “more accessible and transparent for a new generation of global collectors”, who value, among other things, data-driven insights. 
Tim Bourne, International Director and global head of watches
 
 
Bourne, a well-recognised auctioneer specialising in luxury watches, described the auction in May as “just the start of connecting collectors worldwide with exceptional watches, art, and luxury collectibles”.
 
The UK expansion is part of AstaGuru’s broader international strategy. The auction house, Mansukhani said, will soon launch offices across Asia and the United States. “These regions represent key collector hubs with strong, established ecosystems.”
 
Alongside the auction, AstaGuru will host private viewings and educational seminars in London through the spring, aiming to engage both experienced collectors and new investors.

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Topics :AstaGuruArt MarketUKLondon

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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