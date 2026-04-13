Aster DM Healthcare expands Whitefield Hospital capacity, invests ₹96 cr

Aster DM Healthcare on Monday announced an investment of ₹96 crore for the expansion of its women & children facility at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru.

With this expansion, Aster Whitefield's bed capacity will increase from 380 to 539 beds, the company said in a statement.

"As demand for high-quality maternal and pediatric care grows, it is essential to scale both capacity and capabilities," Aster DM Healthcare, Founder & Chairman, Azad Moopen said.

He further said, "The expansion of our Women & Children facility at Whitefield reflects our commitment to advanced infrastructure and specialised expertise, ensuring comprehensive, end-to-end care for mothers and children under one roof, while setting new benchmarks in the region." The expansion at Aster Whitefield, together with the upcoming 500-bed Yeshwantpur hospital and the 430-bed Sarjapur facility, builds on Aster's commitment to advancing healthcare in Bengaluru, the company said.