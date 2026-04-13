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Aster DM Healthcare expands Whitefield Hospital capacity, invests ₹96 cr

With this expansion, Aster Whitefield's bed capacity will increase from 380 to 539 beds, the company said

Aster DM Healthcare
The announcement has been made for its women & children facility at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 1:19 PM IST
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Aster DM Healthcare on Monday announced an investment of ₹96 crore for the expansion of its women & children facility at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru.

With this expansion, Aster Whitefield's bed capacity will increase from 380 to 539 beds, the company said in a statement.

"As demand for high-quality maternal and pediatric care grows, it is essential to scale both capacity and capabilities," Aster DM Healthcare, Founder & Chairman, Azad Moopen said.

He further said, "The expansion of our Women & Children facility at Whitefield reflects our commitment to advanced infrastructure and specialised expertise, ensuring comprehensive, end-to-end care for mothers and children under one roof, while setting new benchmarks in the region."  The expansion at Aster Whitefield, together with the upcoming 500-bed Yeshwantpur hospital and the 430-bed Sarjapur facility, builds on Aster's commitment to advancing healthcare in Bengaluru, the company said.

This will increase Aster's total capacity in Karnataka to 2,573 beds, significantly strengthening its regional footprint and elevating its standing among the top three private healthcare providers in the state, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Aster DM Healthcarehealthcarehospitals

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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