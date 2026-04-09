Ather Energy doubles its experience centre network to 700 last fiscal

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy on Thursday said it almost doubled the number of its Experience Centres (ECs) to over 700 across India in the just-concluded financial year.

This rapid expansion has played a key role in driving Ather's growth across markets, improving accessibility and enabling the company to scale across both existing and new markets, the company said.

Ather said it has added over 350 new Experience Centres, effectively doubling its retail network from 351 centres in India as of March 31, 2025.

Over the past year, the company said, its expanded retail footprint has helped the company reach a much wider set of customers, contributing to its national market share rising to 18.7 per cent in March 2026, according to Vahan data.