Ather Energy on a long growth road, but hurdles remain along the way

The electric two-wheeler (e2W) market may be close to an inflection point with near cost parity, policy support, and better ecosystem. Electric 2Ws have registered double-digit market shares in overall 2W sales for two consecutive months. Ather Energy could be a big beneficiary, though the company has unimpressive financials and faces increasing competition.

On Ather’s 4th Community Day, it launched Konarc on its new mass-market EL (short for “enlightened”) platform. Starting prices at ₹99,999 mark a shift from Ather’s prior strategy of premiumisation, though the company is trying to lower prices only by reducing cost structures, rather than dropping features.

Ather now has a 700-store physical network. Some analysts are seeing annual revenue growth rates of above 50 per cent for the next few years as electric vehicles (EVs) catch on and the network expands. The scalable EL platform, and a focus on battery life, home charging options, and resale value are aimed at the average consumer. Dealer inventory stands at just three days (versus 14 days in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26, or Q4FY26). Industry e2W penetration has reached 11 per cent, as Ather’s retail registrations grew 102 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY27. This strong growth took Ather’s market share to 16.8 per cent from 14.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), with pre-orders up 158 per cent.