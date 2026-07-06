Home / Companies / News / Ather Energy planning to raise $200 million via institutional share sale

Ather Energy planning to raise $200 million via institutional share sale

EV two-wheeler maker may launch a qualified institutional placement as early as next week to fund capacity expansion, retail growth and new product development

Ather Energy 450X electric scooters
Ather Energy 450X electric scooters | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:28 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Asmi Bhatia and Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
Ather Energy Ltd. is planning a share sale to institutional investors as early as next week to raise as much as $200 million, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The electric two-wheeler maker has appointed HSBC Holdings Plc, Axis Capital Ltd. and Nomura Holdings Inc. to manage the qualified institutional placement, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
 
Representatives for Ather and the banks didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. 
Shares of Ather have surged more than 250 per cent from their initial public offering price in May 2025, with the gains accelerating since the Iran war increased demand for electric transport options. The fundraising would provide additional capital to expand manufacturing capacity, scale the company’s retail network and invest in new products as competition intensifies in India’s electric vehicle market.
 
Backed by investors including Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Ather has been expanding its product lineup and charging infrastructure as competition in India’s electric scooter market heats up. Rivals include Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto Ltd.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

StanChart shuts 20 India branches, sharpens focus on wealth management

Will step up tech-led healthcare expansion via Fortis: IHH Healthcare

Nykaa expects nearly 30% net revenue growth in Q1 on strong fashion sales

Premium

Colgate India to strengthening leadership, improve operational efficiency

CM Yadav, Scindia lay foundation for Adani defence manufacturing unit in MP

Topics :Ather EnergyInstitutional investorsshare sales

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story