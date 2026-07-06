Ather Energy planning to raise $200 million via institutional share sale

By Asmi Bhatia and Rajesh Mascarenhas

Ather Energy Ltd. is planning a share sale to institutional investors as early as next week to raise as much as $200 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The electric two-wheeler maker has appointed HSBC Holdings Plc, Axis Capital Ltd. and Nomura Holdings Inc. to manage the qualified institutional placement, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of Ather have surged more than 250 per cent from their initial public offering price in May 2025, with the gains accelerating since the Iran war increased demand for electric transport options. The fundraising would provide additional capital to expand manufacturing capacity, scale the company’s retail network and invest in new products as competition intensifies in India’s electric vehicle market. Representatives for Ather and the banks didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.