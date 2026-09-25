Ather Energy plans aggressive push into overseas markets: CBO Phokela

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy plans an aggressive push into overseas markets as exports are likely to make a "meaningful" contribution to its revenues over the next five to seven years, a senior company official said on Friday.

However, the company will prioritise the domestic market amid the current demand-supply situation, he added.

In an interview with PTI, Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet S Phokela said it is also expanding its production capacity, with its upcoming facility in Maharashtra set to add 10 lakh units of annual capacity in two phases.

"So, we are looking at exports very aggressively now, except that given the current situation of demand and supply, we obviously have to prioritise domestic and consolidate our business here. We believe that in a five to seven year time horizon is when exports will have a meaningful contribution to our revenues, but between now and then we'll keep opening markets," Phokela said.

The company's next production capacity expansion would come from its new facility in Maharashtra, he added. "So, our next bump up will come from our new facility, which is coming up in Maharashtra. That plant has a total capacity of 10 lakh more, which is split in two phases: 5 lakh and 5 lakh. The first phase goes live around December this year, but typically it will take about four to six months for it to get to its full capacity," he said. Ather Energy on Friday introduced its new electric scooter, Konarc, in New Delhi, aiming to take electric scooters mainstream in the country.

Delhi NCR continues to be an important market for Ather, with EV adoption increasing from 6.27 per cent in Q1 FY26 to 9.23 per cent in Q1 FY27, recording 38 per cent year-on-year growth, according to Vahan data cited by the company. To cater to growing demand, Ather now has 11 Experience Centres and seven Service Centres in Delhi, while it has 273 LECCS fast charging points in Delhi NCR. Phokela said the new scooter has been designed with features aimed at buyers in the segment. "Delhi-NCR is an important market in our journey towards making electric mobility more accessible to a wider set of riders.