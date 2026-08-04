Ather Energy to enter ₹1-1.25 lakh e2W space with new EL platform

However, the company said it will not enter the sub ₹1 lakh electric scooter segment until the government includes it for incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which has been offered to legacy players but denied to tech auto startups.

During a video call with Business Standard a day after Ather declared its results, Tarun Mehta, founder, said: “Currently, the sub ₹1 lakh market for the top-five original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is less than 10 per cent of the electric two-wheeler market based on our estimates. The rest is in the over ₹1 lakh segment. Our first Ather 450 model in 2023 was priced over ₹1.5 lakh, but with the Rizta launched in 2024, we had a product between ₹1. 25 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh. Now, with the new platform, we are aiming to launch a product which will be in the ₹1-1.25 lakh range that accounts for a huge 55-60 per cent of the electric two wheeler sales.”