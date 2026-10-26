Ather reports ₹1.26 cr profit in Sep qtr, plans to further boost capacity

Electric vehicle maker Ather Energy on Monday reported profit after tax of ₹1.26 crore and said its board has approved plans to increase annual production capacity across its plants by an additional 225,000 units per annum by the July-September quarter of 2027-28 (Q2FY28).

According to an exchange filing, the automaker will raise annual capacity in Hosur to 495,000 units from 420,000 units, while at Factory 3.0, under construction in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, it will increase planned annual capacity to 650,000 units from 500,000 units. These capacity additions will take Ather Energy’s total installed annual capacity to approximately 1,140,000 units by Q2FY28.

Ather has earmarked ₹122 crore for the expansion, with ₹58 crore for Hosur and up to ₹64 crore for Factory 3.0. The company will fund the investments through a combination of debt and internal accruals.