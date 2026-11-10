Attractive valuations could translate to gains in ONGC despite challenges

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) standalone results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) were close to consensus at ₹43,900 crore. Crude oil and gas sales were at 4.4 million tonnes (mt) and 3.8 billion cubic metres (bcm), respectively. This was lower than expected due to low production. However, oil prices averaged a high $92.3 per barrel (bbl). The standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was above expectation at ₹26,300 crore, and adjusted net profit was at ₹15,500 crore. Although dry well writeoffs and depreciation were high, they were offset by strong other income.
The first well under the Samudra Manthan mission in the Mahanadi deepwater block is gas-bearing. Two onshore discoveries were notified during Q2FY27. At KG-98/2, three gas wells will add 1.5 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) in Q4FY27. ONGC Petro additions or OPaL turned Ebitda-positive with ₹147 crore operating profit in Q2FY27 due to a rebound in petchem prices. However, crude oil production declined 5 per cent and natural gas production fell 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a variety of technical reasons and disruptions at major consumer facilities. The management is now guiding for FY27 production of 39 mt of oil equivalent, with only 0.5-1 mt of oil equivalent increase in FY28. OPaL remains in net loss—Q2FY27 net loss of ₹494 crore—due to higher feedstock prices despite better realisations. OPaL should improve as feedstock prices stabilise. Venezuela legacy dues of around $500 million (roughly ₹5,000 crore) remain unresolved, with no profits repatriated.
According to the management, other expenses were up ₹600 crore, driven by a one-off provision of ₹1,561 crore for terminal excise duty receivable from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under litigation. The management is confident of winning the case but the provision is pending the court's decision. The exchange losses were lower and dividend income was higher, the latter of which carried a tax benefit that lowered the overall tax impact. ONGC provided for impairment on 40 wells that had been carried for a long period in the depreciation. The ONGC group has retired high-cost debt with a ₹18,000 crore infusion in OPal. Interest costs are expected to ease down.
Samudra Manthan will see four wells in FY27, and up to 13 in FY28, subject to rig availability in a tight, expensive market. The mission is categorised as an exploratory scheme and while there are high expectations, the management cannot quantify benefits. Two rigs have been hired, and ONGC is looking for more to complete 13 wells in FY28. The rig market is charging very high rates, something that is driving up costs for completing Samudra Manthan wells in FY28. Wells due for completion in Q3FY27 were delayed by monsoon, and are expected to be completed in Q4FY27.
The Mozambique LNG is 49 per cent complete, with $7 billion invested so far. Force majeure was lifted last year, financing tieup is complete, and Mozambique’s cabinet has approved sovereign guarantee. Sakhalin-1 production is back near pre-2022 levels at 183,000 bpd (FY27 first half average) with no repatriation restrictions. No ONGC money is stuck in Russia. In Venezuela, ONGC is in discussions with PDVSA, partners including Repsol, and the government for a new operating arrangement in two projects. ONGC would be the sole operator at San Cristóbal and joint operator at Petrocarabobo.
The weakness in production is a serious concern since the company has been projecting higher production for many quarters now and failing to meet guidance. This is leading many analysts to lower production estimates until FY28-end and, consequently, reduce Ebitda estimates as well. But ONGC at current prices would be considered fair-value, with Brent crude prices of $62-65/bbl over the second half (H2) of FY27 and FY28. This is well below likely Brent prices through the next six quarters and leaves room for share appreciation. Downstream investments, including HPCL majority stake, and the OVL stake also add to the valuations. Hence, there’s a logical case for appreciation purely on valuations, despite ongoing concerns about production weakness.