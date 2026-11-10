Attractive valuations could translate to gains in ONGC despite challenges

The weakness in production is a serious concern since the company has been projecting higher production for many quarters now and failing to meet guidance. This is leading many analysts to lower production estimates until FY28-end and, consequently, reduce Ebitda estimates as well. But ONGC at current prices would be considered fair-value, with Brent crude prices of $62-65/bbl over the second half (H2) of FY27 and FY28. This is well below likely Brent prices through the next six quarters and leaves room for share appreciation. Downstream investments, including HPCL majority stake, and the OVL stake also add to the valuations. Hence, there’s a logical case for appreciation purely on valuations, despite ongoing concerns about production weakness.